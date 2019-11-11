Two trains collide in Hyderabad injuring 2 people

At least two people were injured when two trains collided on Monday morning at Kacheguda Railway Station in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The incident took place when the Multi-Modal Transit System (MMTS) which slowly started from Platform 2, and the Kongu Express, which was approaching Platform 4, mildly collided at the intersection place resulting in the injuries. The speed was not high for which the incident didn't escalate.

Top officials of the South Central Railway (SCR) are looking into the matter.