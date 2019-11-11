close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hyderabad train collision

Two trains collide in Hyderabad injuring 2 people

The incident took place when the Multi-Modal Transit System (MMTS) which slowly started from Platform 2, and the Kongu Express, which was approaching Platform 4, mildly collided at the intersection place resulting in the injuries. 

Two trains collide in Hyderabad injuring 2 people

At least two people were injured when two trains collided on Monday morning at Kacheguda Railway Station in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The incident took place when the Multi-Modal Transit System (MMTS) which slowly started from Platform 2, and the Kongu Express, which was approaching Platform 4, mildly collided at the intersection place resulting in the injuries. The speed was not high for which the incident didn't escalate.

Live TV

Top officials of the South Central Railway (SCR) are looking into the matter.

 

Tags:
Hyderabad train collisionKacheguda Railway StationKongu Express
Next
Story

Pakistan increases deployment across Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir

Must Watch

PT4M3S

Breaking News: Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant resigns from Modi's cabinet