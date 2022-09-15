'Two types of people LEAVE Congress, Himanta Biswa Sarma belongs to...', Jairam Ramesh fiercely targets BJP

Eight Congress MLAs, including former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday. Angered by the rebellion in the party, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh fiercely targeted the rebel leaders. Talking about the defection of Goa Congress MLAs, Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said that only two types of people leave the Congress. He said that the first category includes those who have got everything from the party. Citing the example of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ramesh said, "The first category includes those who have benefited immensely from the party. Ghulam Nabi Azad is an example. He got everything from the party. From Youth Congress President to PCC President, Union Cabinet Minister, General Secretary etc."

Jairam Ramesh, referring to the second type of people, said, "The second category is those who are in the grip of investigative agencies. They will leave the Congress and join the BJP. As soon as they join the BJP, they will be cleared." Look at the Chief Minister of Assam. He is the best example. There is not even a single case against him. But when he was in Congress, BJP used to attack him everyday. Now he has become Chief Minister and BJP is completely silent."

The Congress MP said that Goa MLAs who left the party also belong to this second category. Jairam Ramesh said, "These 8 MLAs went into BJP's washing machine. They are the most corrupt leaders I know." Addressing a press conference in Kerala, Ramesh said that he agrees that the Congress made a mistake by bringing them (8 MLAs from Goa) into the party. Jairam Ramesh said, "As they are now the part of BJP's washing machine, they will be as spotless white as my kurta."

The Congress has started the 'Bharat Jodi Yatra' from Kanyakumari on 7 September. The entire BJP including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is questioning this 'Yatra'. Assam CM recently said that Congress should make its journey to Pakistan as India is already united. Earlier, Jairam Ramesh had said that Sarma has to say something derogatory every day to prove his allegiance to the BJP.