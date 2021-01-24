हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Two Ugandan nationals held at Delhi's IGI airport with heroin worth over Rs 68 crore

Air customs officers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday held two Ugandan nationals with heroin worth over Rs 68 crore. According to an official statement, on the basis of suspicion, both of them who were coming from Entebbe via Doha by flight QR-578 were intercepted by air customs officers.

Two Ugandan nationals held at Delhi&#039;s IGI airport with heroin worth over Rs 68 crore
Representational Image

New Delhi: The air customs officers at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Sunday (January 24, 2021) held two Ugandan nationals with heroin worth over Rs 68 crore.

According to an official statement, on the basis of suspicion, two Ugandan nationals coming from Entebbe via Doha by flight QR-578 were intercepted by air customs officers and during a search of the checked-in bags, total 51 pouches containing 9.8 kg (approx) of a white powdery substance, suspected to be narcotics was recovered. 

"When this material was subjected to a diagnostic test, prima facie it appears to contain a commercial quantity of heroin, valued at over Rs 68 crore," added the official statement. 

The said passengers have violated provisions of section 8 of the NDPS act, 1985 and have committed an offence punishable under section 21, section 23 and section 29 of NDPS act 1985 read along with provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. 

It is reportedly one of the biggest detection of heroin, narcotics at any international airport in the country.

Further investigation in the matter is under process

Tags:
DelhiIndira Gandhi International AirportUganda
