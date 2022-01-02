हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Two weekly markets in Delhi closed over violation of COVID-19 norms

"It was found that Covid containment guidelines were being "contravened" in these two markets, which could cause "super-spreading" of the coronavirus," the closure order stated.

Two weekly markets in Delhi closed over violation of COVID-19 norms
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Two weekly markets in Delhi have been closed on Saturday (January 1, 2021) over violation of the COVID-19 guidelines, the authorities informed.

The official order which was issued on Friday by the office of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Karawal Nagar stated that the Sonia Vihar Pusta 4 1/2 Shani Market Block-E and Johripur Shani Market Road, Karawal Nagar will remain closed from 4 pm on January 1 till 10 am on January 2.

"It was found that Covid containment guidelines were being "contravened" in these two markets, which could cause "super-spreading" of the coronavirus," it said.

The development came on a day when Delhi recorded 2,716 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since May 21, and the positivity rate mounted to 3.64 per cent. Saturday's tally of coronavirus cases was 51 per cent higher than that of Friday.

The national capital also recorded one death due to the viral disease.

This is noteworthy that stringent curbs have been put in place in the national capital as part of the Graded Response Action Plan for COVID-19 to check the spread of the disease.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the hospital occupancy is still low and further restrictions will be reviewed soon.

Delhi has so far seen 351 cases of the Omicron variant. There were only 142 cases of the new variant of COVID-19 on Monday.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 guidelinesOmicronOmicron spread
Next
Story

Telangana reports 12 new cases of Omicron variant, KCR govt imposes new COVID-19 curbs

Must Watch

PT5M22S

DNA: Non-Stop News: January 1, 2022 | Sudhir Chaudhary | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News