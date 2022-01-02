Two weekly markets in Delhi closed over violation of COVID-19 norms

New Delhi: Two weekly markets in Delhi have been closed on Saturday (January 1, 2021) over violation of the COVID-19 guidelines, the authorities informed.

The official order which was issued on Friday by the office of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Karawal Nagar stated that the Sonia Vihar Pusta 4 1/2 Shani Market Block-E and Johripur Shani Market Road, Karawal Nagar will remain closed from 4 pm on January 1 till 10 am on January 2.

"It was found that Covid containment guidelines were being "contravened" in these two markets, which could cause "super-spreading" of the coronavirus," it said.

Two weekly markets closed in Karawal Nagar area of North East Delhi for COVID rules violation pic.twitter.com/ZqOHlXfmUs — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

The development came on a day when Delhi recorded 2,716 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since May 21, and the positivity rate mounted to 3.64 per cent. Saturday's tally of coronavirus cases was 51 per cent higher than that of Friday.

The national capital also recorded one death due to the viral disease.

Delhi Health Bulletin - 1st January 2022 #delhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/LOl8BEKOZW — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) January 1, 2022

This is noteworthy that stringent curbs have been put in place in the national capital as part of the Graded Response Action Plan for COVID-19 to check the spread of the disease.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the hospital occupancy is still low and further restrictions will be reviewed soon.

Delhi has so far seen 351 cases of the Omicron variant. There were only 142 cases of the new variant of COVID-19 on Monday.

