हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
anti-Sikh riots

Two were murdered in a Kanpur house during 1984 Sikh riots, SIT returns to find culprits after 36 years

This is the first-ever probe into the anti-Sikh riots at any place in Uttar Pradesh. Kanpur had seen 127 deaths during the riots.

Two were murdered in a Kanpur house during 1984 Sikh riots, SIT returns to find culprits after 36 years

A couple of rooms in a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur were kept closed for 36 years as they hid the proofs of the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 that erupted in the city in the aftermath of Indira Gandhi’s assassination. The rooms, in the house inhibited by a family, were opened on Tuesday by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Yogi Adityanath government to re-look into the matter, reports the Indian Express.

The rooms in the house that previously belonged to a businessman named Tej Pratap Singh were almost untouched as the new owners didn’t go into them. Tej Pratap and his son were killed by a mob in 1984. Later, the remaining members of Tej Pratap’s family left the city and moved to Delhi.

This is the first-ever probe into the anti-Sikh riots at any place in Uttar Pradesh. Kanpur had seen 127 deaths during the riots.

The forensic team confirmed that human remains have been found in the rooms where Tej Pratap and his son were killed and burnt.

The SIT has launched an investigation and talked to various victims and witnesses in states like Haryana, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. They want to find the people from Kanpur who filed affidavits before the Ranganath Mishra Commission set up by the Rajiv Gandhi government in 1986.

The SIT was tasked by the state government to re-examine 1,251 cases filed after the riots. Out of which the SIT shortlisted 40 for further probe.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
anti-Sikh riotsYogi AdityanathKanpurSIT
Next
Story

‘The House That Zee Built’: Metamorphosis of family business into global conglomerate

Must Watch

PT5M23S

Second major landslide in HP in the span of just over 15 days, left 13 people dead