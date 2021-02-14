हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
2019 Pulwama attack

Two years of Pulwama attack: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi and others pay tribute to CRPF soldiers

February 14, 2021 marks two years of the Pulwama terror attack when 40 valiant Indian soldiers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them. Paying tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (February 14) said India will never forget their exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice.

Representational Image

New Delhi: February 14, 2021 marks two years of the Pulwama terror attack when 40 valiant Indian soldiers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them. 

Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the cruel terror attack. The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Paying tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (February 14) said India will never forget their exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice. 

"I bow down to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack on this day in 2019. India will never forget their exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice," Shah tweeted today.

Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi also took it to his official account to express his grief. "Tribute to the brave soldiers, who died in the Pulwama terror attack. A tribute to their families as the country owes you," the Congress leader tweeted (in Hindi).

Remembering the bravery of the personnel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also expresses himself on social media. 

"Tribute to the immortal sacrifices of Pulwama attack who sacrificed their lives for our safe future. Their immortal sacrifice will always inspire us to fight against terrorism," CM Adityanath tweeted.

BJP National President JP Nadda tweeted: "I pay respect to the brave sons of mother India who were martyred in the terrorist attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. The nation will always be indebted to their indomitable courage and valour," 

Other leaders including Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also paid tribute.  

Other than the political leaders of the nation, many other netizens also paid tribute to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives two years back today. 

"The day when India lost 40 CRPF men. 2 years of Pulwama terror attack: We will never forget and Never forgive! #PulwamaAttack," wrote a Twitter user. 

Another Twitter user said that bravehearts were attacked from behind. A user termed the terrorist attacks as the moment when whole India cried.

The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were traveling from Jammu to Srinagar. 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in the attack. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
