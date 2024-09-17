Typhoon Yagi: Indian Navy, Air Force Dispatch 2nd Tranche Of Aid To Myanmar Under Operation Sadbhav

The spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal on Tuesday said that as a part of continuing efforts under Operation Sadbhav, the Navy and Air Force have dispatched a second tranche of aid to Myanmar.

Myanmar, which is hit by Typhoon Yagi, will get 32 tons of relief material and 10 tons of ration, Jaiswal said.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Operation Sadbhav continues: India dispatches a second tranche of aid to Myanmar. @IAF_mcc aircraft is carrying 32 tons of relief material including genset, hygiene kits, temporary shelter, water purification supplies and medicines for the people of Myanmar. Indian Navy @indiannavy is bringing additional 10 tons of ration for Myanmar."

Earlier on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that as a part of Operation Sadbhav, the government has dispatched humanitarian aid to Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday deployed its C-17 Globemaster aircraft to provide Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in Vietnam (Hanoi) following the severe flooding caused by Typhoon Yagi.

Loading and coordination was carried out by C-17 team at Hindan Air Force Station. 35 tons of aid comprising of water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, solar lanterns for Vietnam.



In a post on X, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said, "India launches Operation Sadbhav. Demonstrating our solidarity with the people affected by Typhoon Yagi, India is dispatching aid to Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos. 10 tons of aid including dry ration, clothing and medicines left for Myanmar onboard Indian Navy INS Satpura today. @IAF_MCC is carrying 35 tons of aid comprising of water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, solar lanterns for Vietnam. 10 tons of aid comprising genset, water purification items, hygiene supplies, mosquito nets, blankets and sleeping bags for Laos."

Meanwhile, at least 236 people have been confirmed dead after Typhoon Yagi caused severe flooding in several regions of Myanmar. Some 77 people remain missing, reported Al-Jazeera citing state-run Global New Light of Myanmar. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) indicated the toll could be even higher.