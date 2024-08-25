New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday took a dig at the Narendra Modi government over the latest Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) and said that "U" in UPS stands for the Modi government's frequent U-turns.

Congress leader shared a post on the official handle X and said that after June 4 the power of the people has prevailed over the arrogance of the Prime Minister's authority.

"The ‘U’ in UPS stands for Modi Govt’s U turns! Post June 4, the power of the people has prevailed over the arrogance of power of the Prime Minister. Rollback in the budget regarding Long Term Capital Gain / Indexation. Sending Waqf Bill to JPC. Rollback of Broadcast Bill. Rollback of Lateral Entry," the post read.

"We will keep ensuring accountability and protect 140 Cr Indians from this despotic government!" he added.

Unified Pension Scheme

On Saturday, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the UPS. After the meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw interacted with the media and said that about 23 lakh employees of the central government would benefit from the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

"Today the Union Cabinet has approved Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for government employees providing for the assured pension...50 per cent assured pension is the first pillar of the scheme...second pillar will be assured family pension...About 23 lakh employees of the central government would benefit from the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)...There will be an option for the employees to opt between NPS and UPS," he said, he said, ANI reported.

Under this scheme, govt employees will receive an assured pension of 50 per cent of the average basic pay drawn over the last 12 months before superannuation for a minimum qualifying service of 25 years. According to a press release from Cabinet, this pay is to be proportionate to those with a shorter service period.