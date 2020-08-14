UAE briefs India on establishing ties with Israel, EAM Jaishankar says 'discussed full normalisation of relations'

New Delhi: UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday called External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to brief him about his country establishing ties with Israel. In a tweet, the EAM said, "Deeply appreciate the call today from FM HH @ABZayed of UAE. Discussed the full normalisation of relations between UAE and Israel announced yesterday."

UAE is the third Muslim Arab country which will recognise Israel after Egypt and Jordan. US brokered the deal with US President Donald Trump calling the development "historic diplomatic breakthrough". UAE, Israel and the US are close partner countries of India and the development is good news for New Delhi.

Navdeep Suri, India's former envoy to UAE said, "We have excellent ties with both Israel and UAE so the normalization of ties between them is good news for India. It opens the way for meaningful cooperation in several areas of mutual interest ranging from conservation of water resources and promoting food security to joining hands in the fight against terrorism."

A number of high-level visits have happened between India and UAE and Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook first-ever standalone visit of an Indian PM to Israel in the first term.

Anil Trigunayat who was India's envoy to Jordan, Libya and Malta said, "It is a good development for the region even if in the short run Palestinians will feel shortchanged. But it has been on the cards for a while and others may follow like Bahrain and Saudi. Qatar will remain positive as already they are interacting through sports diplomacy."

He explained, "Turkey and Iran will champion Palestinian cause even more. As far India is concerned...both Israel and UAE are our strategic partners and have a robust partnership with both."