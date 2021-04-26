हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

UAE expresses solidarity with India to fight COVID, EAM Jaishankar thanks Sheikh Abdullah for cooperation

The External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday (April 26) morning thanked UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for expressing solidarity with India.

UAE expresses solidarity with India to fight COVID, EAM Jaishankar thanks Sheikh Abdullah for cooperation
File Photo (Credits: PTI)

Abu Dhabi: The External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday (April 26) morning thanked UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for expressing solidarity with India, amid unprecedented surge in deadly COVID-19 infections. 

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the External Affairs Minister wrote, “Appreciated the call yesterday from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressing his solidarity with India. As always, deeply value good wishes and international cooperation.”

The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Sunday (April 25) affirmed his confidence in the ability of India to overcome the challenging circumstances triggered by the resurgence in COVID-19 infections. He also reiterated that India has UAE's full support in these challenging health situations it is reeling under.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, India registered 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the caseload to over 1.69 crore. The death toll and total recoveries now stand at 1,92,311 and 1,40,85,110, respectively, and the active count has mounted to 26,82,751.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusS JaishankarUAEIndia-UAESheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh to get 47 oxygen plants under PM CARES fund for COVID-19 patients

Must Watch

PT21M46S

COVID-19: Watch 'Corona X-Ray' of three states of India