UAE expresses solidarity with India to fight COVID, EAM Jaishankar thanks Sheikh Abdullah for cooperation

Abu Dhabi: The External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday (April 26) morning thanked UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for expressing solidarity with India, amid unprecedented surge in deadly COVID-19 infections.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the External Affairs Minister wrote, “Appreciated the call yesterday from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressing his solidarity with India. As always, deeply value good wishes and international cooperation.”

The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Sunday (April 25) affirmed his confidence in the ability of India to overcome the challenging circumstances triggered by the resurgence in COVID-19 infections. He also reiterated that India has UAE's full support in these challenging health situations it is reeling under.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, India registered 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the caseload to over 1.69 crore. The death toll and total recoveries now stand at 1,92,311 and 1,40,85,110, respectively, and the active count has mounted to 26,82,751.

