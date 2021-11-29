हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

UAE to be first foreign destination of PM Narendra Modi in 2022

The visit will see the Prime Minister engaging with the top leadership of the country.  

UAE to be first foreign destination of PM Narendra Modi in 2022
File Photo

New Delhi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first foreign country that he will be visiting in 2022. The key focus of his trip in January will be attending the Dubai Expo where the India Pavilion has garnered a lot of attraction.

India’s massive 4-floor pavilion showcases the country's achievements as part of the 75th independence year celebrations and has so far witnessed over four lakh people.

The entire four-storey structure is divided into two parts and the zones are identified based on 11 primary themes - Climate and Biodiversity, Space, Urban and Rural Development, Tolerance and Inclusivity, Golden Jubilee, Knowledge and Learning, Travel and Connectivity, Global Goals, Health and Wellness, Food Agriculture and Livelihoods and Water.

The Prime Minister's visit will also see him engaging with the top leadership of the country.  

This is noteworthy that PM Modi had earlier visited the UAE in 2015, 2018, and 2019 and has also received the country's highest award -- Order of the Zayed.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had also visited India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo and had met the top leadership of the country.

Indian expatriate community of approximately 3.3 million is the largest ethnic community in the UAE constituting 30% of the country's population.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiPM ModiUAEDubai Expo
Next
Story

Govt to table farm laws repeal bill as winter session of Parliament begins; Opposition wants legal backing for MSP

Must Watch

PT7M1S

Returnee from South Africa tests positive for Covid-19