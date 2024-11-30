Uber Introduces Online Shikara Booking Service for Dal Lake, Enhancing Tourism Experience

Uber has partnered with the Shikara Union of Dal Lake to launch a new online booking service for tourists, offering a more convenient way to reserve Shikara rides ahead of their visit. This service allows tourists to book their rides up to 15 days in advance with fixed government-set rates and a scheduled time slot.

By providing transparency and eliminating the need for bargaining, Uber Shikara aims to offer a seamless and secure experience for visitors, benefiting both tourists and service providers.

Ruchika Tomar, Director of Communications at Uber, shared, "No trip to Kashmir is complete without a Shikara ride. With Uber Shikara, we are using technology to help tourists plan their visit better. Uber is used globally, and since tourists come from all over the world, this feature ensures they won’t have to haggle over prices, and they will know the exact time of their ride."

Uber has collaborated with the Shikara Union, incorporating the union's government-approved rate card into the app, ensuring transparency for tourists. Shikara operators are also pleased with the initiative, as they will have better visibility of their daily bookings and will receive the government-set rates. Moreover, Uber will not charge any commission for these bookings, making it a favorable arrangement for Shikara operators.

Wali Mohammad Bhat, President of the J&K Shikara Union, expressed his support for the collaboration, saying, "This is the first time we’ve tied up with Uber for online bookings. We are happy that it’s based on government rates, with no bargaining involved. It’s a win-win for everyone, and we won’t have to pay any commission to Uber."

Kashmir has experienced a significant rise in tourism this year, with an influx of both domestic and international visitors, which has boosted the local economy. Many Shikara owners and houseboat operators have benefitted from this increase in visitors, particularly in Dal Lake. Tourists visiting the lake have praised the new online booking system for its convenience.

Ruchi Chapra, a tourist from Jammu, commented, "It’s great to experience a Shikara ride, especially in the cold. The online booking service will help tourists pre-book rides for themselves and their families, making it hassle-free and boosting the local economy."

Rajiv Pathak, a tourist from Punjab, added, "We are enjoying our Shikara ride. Early booking will make the tour smoother, and it will benefit everyone involved."

According to the Tourism Department, more than 28 million tourists, including 35,254 international visitors, have visited Kashmir between January 1 and November 30, 2024. The strong flow of both domestic and international tourists has provided a much-needed economic boost to the region.