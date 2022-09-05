UCEED 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is expected to release the UCEED 2023 application form this week. Registration is only available online at the official UCEED website - uceed.iitb.ac.in. Students are urged to review the UCEED eligibility requirements prior to completing the registration procedure. To register for UCEED 2023, applicants must submit the necessary paperwork and pay the registration cost.

UCEED 2023: Exam Schedule

Events UCEED Dates UCEED registration 2023 (Regular fee) First week of September 2022 UCEED 2023 registration (Late fee) Third week of October 2022 UCEED admit card 2023 Second week of January 2023 UCEED exam date 2023 Last week of January 2023 (9 am - 12 noon)

UCEED 2023: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have successfully completed the 10+2 exam or an equivalent exam in 2022 in any discipline—including arts and humanities, science, and commerce—from a reputable Board or University.

Candidates may also apply for UCEED 2023 if they would be taking the 10+2 exam in 2023.

A candidate may take the UCEED exam a maximum of twice in one calendar year.

Maximum age: Students in the SC, ST, and PwD categories must have been born on or after October 1, 1993, while those in the General/ Open/ EWS/ OBC-NCL category must have been born on or after October 1, 1998.

UCEED 2023: Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official UCEED 2023 website - uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Next, find and click on the “Register Now” button at the top of the webpage.

Step 3: The link will redirect you to the UCEED registration page. From there, login to fill out the UCEED 2023 application form using the credentials received on the registered email id.

Step 4: Provide the valid personal, communication, and qualification information in the UCEED application form 2023.

Step 5: Choose the UCEED 2023 test centre.

Step 6: Then, upload the required documents in a prescribed format and size.

Step 7: Finally, pay the UCEED registration fee and submit the application.

The UCEED 2023 entrance exam will be held tentatively in the last week of January 2023. For admission to the B.Des program offered by the five participating institutions, namely IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur, the UCEED scores will be taken into account.





