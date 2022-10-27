UCEED, CEED 2023: Registration without late fee ends TOMORROW at ceed.iitb.ac.in- Check details here

UCEED, CEED 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the registration window for CEED and the UCEED exam, tomorrow, October 28. Candidates may visit the CEED exam's official website, ceed.iitb.ac.in, to submit an application. For the UCEED test, candidates should go to uceed.iitb.ac.in. Beginning on September 30, 2022, registration for the UCEED, CEED 2023 has begun. Candidates will have till November 4, 2022, to finish the UCEED, CEED registration for the class of 2023 with a late fee of Rs. 500. The authorities will start issuing the UCEED, CEED 2023 admit cards on January 13, 2023. Before applying for the CEED and UCEED tests in 2023, candidates are recommended to review the qualifying requirements. Sunday, January 22, 2023, will see the UCEED and CEED exams.

UCEED/CEED 2023: Here’s how to fill the application form

Step 1: Visit the official websites of UCEED - uceed.iitb.ac.in and CEED - ceed.iitb.ac.in. Step 2: Now, click on the registration portal link.

Step 3: Candidates shall now enter their email and click on the register.

Step 4: Fill all the required details, upload documents accordingly.

Step 5: In this next step, pay the CEED, UCEED registration fee.

Step 6: Now, submit the application form.

Step 7: Lastly, download and take a printout of the application for future reference.

Only after paying the UCEED, CEED registration cost will candidates be able to finish the UCEED registration and CEED registration. For both tests, general applicants must pay Rs 3600 in registration fees, while SC, ST, and female applicants must pay Rs 1800.