topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
UCEED 2023

UCEED, CEED 2023: Registration without late fee ends TOMORROW at ceed.iitb.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

UCEED, CEED 2023: IIT Bombay will close the CEED and UCEED registration without late fee tomorrow, November 4. Admit card download will start from January 13, 2023, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 04:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

UCEED, CEED 2023: Registration without late fee ends TOMORROW at ceed.iitb.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

UCEED, CEED 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the registration process for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) tomorrow, November 4. Candidates who meet the requirements and are interested may apply for the CEED test at ceed.iitb.ac.in and the UCEED exam at uceed.iitb.ac.in. The deadline for applications with late fees is November 11. Candidates who are interested in applying for CEED should have finished a three-year degree at an accredited university. Additionally, candidates for the UCEED exam must have earned their HSC/+2 by 2022.

CEED, UCEED 2023: Important dates

Events Dates
Last date for online registration without a late fee November 4, 2022
Last date for online registration with a late fee November 11, 2022
Admit card download begins January 13, 2023
UCEED, CEED exam January 22, 2023

UCEED, CEED 2023: Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official websites of UCEED - uceed.iitb.ac.in and CEED - ceed.iitb.ac.in.
  • Now, click on the registration portal link.
  • Candidates shall now enter their email and click on the register.
  • Fill in all the required details, and upload documents accordingly.
  • In this next step, pay the CEED, and UCEED registration fees.
  • Now, submit the application form.
  • Lastly, download and take a printout of the application for future reference.

The online exam for CEED and UCEED will be held on January 22, 2023, at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Candidates who successfully apply and pay the application cost will be able to download CEED and UCEED admit cards beginning January 13, 2023.

Live Tv

uceed 2023CEED 2023uceed examuceed 2023 exam dateuceed exam dateuceed form 2023uceed 2023 syllabusuceed 2023 registration last date

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 2, 2022
DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing level of pollution in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA | Watch Non-Stop News; November 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?