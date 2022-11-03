UCEED, CEED 2023: Registration without late fee ends TOMORROW at ceed.iitb.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

UCEED, CEED 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the registration process for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) tomorrow, November 4. Candidates who meet the requirements and are interested may apply for the CEED test at ceed.iitb.ac.in and the UCEED exam at uceed.iitb.ac.in. The deadline for applications with late fees is November 11. Candidates who are interested in applying for CEED should have finished a three-year degree at an accredited university. Additionally, candidates for the UCEED exam must have earned their HSC/+2 by 2022.

CEED, UCEED 2023: Important dates

Events Dates Last date for online registration without a late fee November 4, 2022 Last date for online registration with a late fee November 11, 2022 Admit card download begins January 13, 2023 UCEED, CEED exam January 22, 2023

UCEED, CEED 2023: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official websites of UCEED - uceed.iitb.ac.in and CEED - ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Now, click on the registration portal link.

Candidates shall now enter their email and click on the register.

Fill in all the required details, and upload documents accordingly.

In this next step, pay the CEED, and UCEED registration fees.

Now, submit the application form.

Lastly, download and take a printout of the application for future reference.

The online exam for CEED and UCEED will be held on January 22, 2023, at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Candidates who successfully apply and pay the application cost will be able to download CEED and UCEED admit cards beginning January 13, 2023.