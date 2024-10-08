Uchana Kalan Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Updates

Uchana Kalan Assembly Result 2024: The countdown has begun! As the votes for the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections are counted today starting at 8 AM, all eyes are on Uchana Kalan—a key battleground in Jind, known for its rich political history and fierce rivalries.

In this election, Dushyant Chautala, leader of the JJP and former deputy chief minister is looking to secure a second consecutive term. He won in 2019, but this time he faces challenges as the Jat vote bank shows signs of discontent, especially regarding his party's stance during the farmers' protests over the now-repealed farm laws.

In 2019, Chautala won decisively, defeating BJP's Premlata Singh by an impressive 47,452 votes. With a strong 67% voter turnout this year, the big question is: Can the Chautala family hold onto their power, or will voters surprise us with a change?

Stay with us for live updates on the results!