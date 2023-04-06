Udaipur: The district administration of Rajasthan's Udaipur administration has banned the placing of flags carrying religious symbols on public properties without due permission for the next two months. In an order by the District Magistrate Tara Chand Meena dated April 5, he said that there is an attempt to spoil the law and order situation in the district on the pretext of religious purposes.

In Udaipur, for the next 2 months, there will be a ban on putting religious flags and symbols in public places in the entire district. Religious flags will not be allowed to be hoisted in any public place including public building or electric pole, for this permission will have… pic.twitter.com/M7WToOthiQ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 6, 2023

"The undersigned has been informed by the District Superintendent of Police, Udaipur that no person can use flags carrying religious symbols on public property without approval or consent for the religious purposes to be organized in the Udaipur district affecting the law and order situation. An attempt is made to spoil the law and order, due to which there is a possibility of disturbing public peace and adversely affecting law and order and social harmony. In such a situation, it is necessary to take preventive action immediately to maintain public peace," the order read.

"Therefore, keeping the above circumstances in view, I, Tara Chand Meena, District Magistrate, Udaipur, using the powers conferred under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, prohibit the use of flags carrying religious symbols on public properties in the entire urban and rural areas of Udaipur district without approval or consent," it further read.

The Magistrate instructed the people to follow the order and warned of action if the order is violated. "I instruct all citizens to follow this order and not disobey it. If any person violates the above prohibitory orders, then he can be prosecuted under section 88 of the Indian Penal Code. This order will remain effective in the entire urban and rural areas of Udaipur district from 05/04/2023 till the next two months," the order read.