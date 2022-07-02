All the four accused involved in Udaipur murder case were attacked by an angry mob in Rajasthan's Jaipur today. The mob, that largely included lawyers, slapped, pushed and shoved the four accused of Udaipur murder case. The cops, who were escorting the accused, somehow managed to put them inside the police van. The crow was heard shouting "Maro... maroo! (beat them)" slogans.

All the four accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case were presented at a special NIA court in Jaipur today. They were sent to a 10-day judicial custody by the court. The two main accused, namely Riyaz and Ghaus Mohammad, have been brought to Jaipur from the Ajmer high security jail amidst tight security.

#WATCH | Udaipur murder incident: Accused attacked by an angry crowd of people while being escorted by police outside the premises of NIA court in Jaipur



All the four accused were sent to 10-day remand to NIA by the NIA court, today

Initially, they were taken to ATS headquarters. The other two accused, Mohsin and Asif, arrested on Thursday night, were already kept in the ATS headquarters.

Heavy police force was deployed in the court premises.

Four of the two accused had executed Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, inside his shop last week. They had even made a video recording of the incident and circulated the same on social media.

In the video, Riyaz was seen attacking 47-year-old Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghouse, recorded the crime on his mobile phone.The victim reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP leader who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.Riyaz and Ghouse were arrested from Bhim in the Rajsamand district.

Kanhaiya Lal was cremated on Wednesday in Udaipur in the presence of a large number of people who raised slogans demanding capital punishment for the accused. His last rites were performed amidst heavy police security.

Rajasthan Police on Wednesday said that the main accused involved in the killing of the tailor in Udaipur were in touch with Pakistan-based organisation Dawat-e-Islami and one of them also went to Karachi in Pakistan in 2014 to meet the organisation.