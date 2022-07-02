Udaipur murder: The Rajasthan government on Friday night suspended Udaipur’s Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ashok Meena, PTI reported. The suspension order issued by the Joint Secretary (Police) of the home department Jagveer Singh does not mention any reason for the action. While it is not yet clarified why the Udaipur ASP was suspended, it is believed that he was terminated for negligence in the matter of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was constantly threatened for a social media post supporting Nupur Sharma and then brutally beheaded in broad daylight by two Islamic radicals.

Apart from this, Udaipur Range IG and Udaipur district superintendent of police were transferred on Thursday night.

Prafulla Kumar is the new IG and Vikas Sharma is the new SP in Udaipur. Jodhpur Commissioner Navjyoti Gogoi has also been shifted and given the responsibility of Jaipur Police Academy.

The transfers and suspension came after opposition and several journalists alleged that the Rajasthan police and administration denied Kanhaiya Lal security despite his claim that he was constantly being threatened for the post.

Later, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said that the government will investigate if there were any negligence on the administration’s part and strict actions will be taken if any merit is found in the allegations against senior officials.

Udaipur murder case

Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor was beheaded by two Islamic radicals over a social media post, in which he supported now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who made a controversial remark against Prophet Muhammad. The killers later released Udaipur killing video in which they also threatened PM Modi. The Udaipur killing video was later widely circulated on social media platforms.

Udaipur murder investigation

Apart from the killers, two more persons were arrested and three others detained in connection with the brutal killing of Kanhiya Lal in Rajasthan`s Udaipur, police said on Friday. The arrests were made on Thursday by an Anti-Terrorist Squad.

Accused Mohsin and Asif have been arrested under IPC sections 120b, 307,326.

(With PTI inputs)