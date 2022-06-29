NewsIndia
UDAIPUR TAILOR KILLING

‘Act of terror’: Asaduddin Owaisi condemns Udaipur tailor’s murder

“Udaipur incident would not have happened had Rajasthan police been alert. I read in the media that Kanhaiya Lal was receiving threats after he was arrested and released on bail," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said. 

Jun 29, 2022
  • Asaduddin Owaisi also condemned Udaipur tailor's killers threat to PM Modi.
  • AIMIM chief reiterated demand for Nupur Sharma's arrest.
  • Kanhaiya Lal was brutally killed by two men on Tuesday.

New Delhi: Terming the killing of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur an "act of terror”, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday (June 29) said he hoped the Rajasthan government will take strict action in the matter. Blaming the Rajasthan police for not acting in time on tailor Kanhaiya Lal’s complaint regarding alleged death deaths, Owaisi said, “Udaipur incident would not have happened had Rajasthan police been alert. I read in the media that Kanhaiya Lal was receiving threats after he was arrested and released on bail.” The Hyderabad MP added, “The killing of Kanhaiya Lal, and past incidents where 'videos of the barbaric act were shot' such as the killings of Pehlu Khan, Mohammad Akhalaq and Mohammad Bhatta were all "acts of terror" and showed that radicalization is increasing in society.” 

On Kanhaiya Lal’s killers threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their video, the AIMIM chief said there might be ideological differences but this doesn't mean that the PM can be threatened.

Owaisi also reiterated his demand for the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

The wife of Kanhaiya Lal on Wednesday demanded capital punishment for the killers of her husband. She also said her husband had returned to the tailor shop after a while and had received death threats. "Kanhaiya Lal had returned to his shop after many days as he was receiving death threats. For the last 10-15 days he was getting life threats. They said that they will kill him. People used to come both at home and his shop to threaten him. He was threatened over the phone as well," ANI quoted her as saying. Kanhaiya's wife also said he had filed a complaint with the police about threats.

Meanwhile, Kanhaiya Lal, who was brutally killed by two men in Udaipur and the gruesome video circulated on social media, was cremated today in the presence of a large number of people despite curfew in parts of the city.

(With agency inputs)

