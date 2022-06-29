NewsIndia
UDAIPUR BEHEADING

Udaipur tailor's killers linked to Pak extremist group Dawat-e-Islami, say reports

Dawat-e-Islami, a Sunni Muslim organisation, claims to be a non-profit entity propagating the message of Prophet Muhammad. It offers online courses in Islamic studies and also runs a television channel.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 04:45 PM IST
JAIPUR: With the NIA taking over the probe into the brutal murder of a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur, it has now come to light that his killers are linked to Pakistan-based extremist group Dawat-e-Islami.

According to investigators, the two main accused in the murder, identified as Mohammad Riaz and Ghouse Mohammad, who attacked and murdered the victim for avenging an insult to Islam days after he allegedly made social media posts in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her remarks on Prophet Muhammad, have close links with Dawat-e-Islami, a religious movement based in Pakistan.

Dawat-e-Islami, a Sunni Muslim organisation, claims to be a non-profit entity propagating the message of the Prophet Muhammad. It offers online courses in Islamic studies and also runs a television channel.

The group was founded by Maulana Ilyas Attari in Karachi, Pakistan in 1981. Since then, it has spread to nearly 194 countries across the world. 

Establishing further links between the killers and the Islamist group, the investigators claim that one of two arrested accused Notably, one of the accused arrested in the Udaipur incident, Mohammad Riaz, also uses the epithet Attari in his name.

Amid all this, the NIA today took over the investigation into the brutal murder in Udaipur, which has sparked fresh tensions in the country. 

The NIA registered a case under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the "heinous murder" and claimed that the accused wanted to "strike terror among the masses across the country".

A spokesperson for the agency said NIA teams have already reached Udaipur and requisite action for expeditious investigation of the case has been initiated.

"The accused persons had also circulated a video of the criminal act in the social media claiming responsibility for the murder in order to trigger panic and strike terror among the masses across the country," he said.

He said the case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the UA(P)A.

The case was initially registered at Dhanmandi police station in Udaipur. "NIA has re-registered a case under sections 452, 302, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) & 34 of IPC and sections 16, 18 & 20 of UA(P) Act, 1967 against accused who have conspired, planned and committed the heinous murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Telli on 28.6.2022 in Udaipur, Rajasthan," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the two accused had inflicted multiple injuries to the victim with sharp weapons.

Earlier this morning, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said that the tailor's killing was meant to spread terror in the country. According to news agency PTI, Gehlot also said that the investigators have gathered vital information suggesting that tailor Kanhaiya Lal’s killers have contacts abroad and the investigation is being done from all angles.

Rajasthan Chief Minister further informed that a case has been registered under UAPA and the matter is being thoroughly probed by the NIA, adding that the Rajasthan ATS will fully cooperate with the central agency. Gehlot has also called an all-party meeting this evening to discuss the current las and order situation, said sources.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Wednesday termed the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur as a "terror attack" and accused the Congress government of being responsible for the incident. Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore said Lal's killers filmed the incident and made the video viral in an attempt to terrorise society.

 

Udaipur beheadingUdaipur tailor's murderUdaipur tailor's killersDawat-e-IslamiNIARajasthanPakistan

