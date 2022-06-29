New Delhi: Amid high tension over the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that his killing was meant to spread terror in the country. According to news agency PTI, Gehlot also said that the investigators have gathered vital information suggesting that tailor Kanhaiya Lal’s killers have contacts abroad and the investigation is being done from all angles.

Rajasthan Chief Minister further informed that a case has been registered under UAPA and the matter is being thoroughly probed by the NIA, adding that the Rajasthan ATS will fully cooperate with the central agency. Gehlot has also called an all-party meeting this evening to discuss the current las and order situation, said sources.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) transferred the probe in the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to explore if there is any terror angle.

"The MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday. The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated," said an official.

"We have doubt that there can be terrorist groups behind them. The accused could be in touch with terrorists group. To ascertain all these things, a team of NIA has reached Udaipur," said the source.

After taking over the probe, the NIA has lodged a fresh case. The matter is being seen as a threat to national security.

A gruesome murder in broad daylight reported from a crowded street in Udaipur on Tuesday triggered tension in the Lake City after the murderers posted a video on social media claiming to teach a lesson to the victim for putting up a social media post.

As per the police, the victim, a tailor by profession, was attacked by a sharp-edged weapon. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, which is being termed a Taliban-style murder.

In the viral video, one of the two accused could be heard saying, "I will make the video viral when I accomplish my goal to teach a lesson to the accused who has shown disrespect to our God." Police sources said that the plot to murder this man was chalked out some 10 days ago.

