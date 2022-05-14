हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray 'biggest danger' looming over Maharashtra, says Navneet Rana

"Uddhav Thackeray has forgotten the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray. Balasaheb was the real torchbearer of Hindutva, these are duplicates," the Maharashtra MP was quoted as saying by the PTI news agency.  

Uddhav Thackeray 'biggest danger' looming over Maharashtra, says Navneet Rana
File photo (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana on Saturday (May 14, 2022) recited the Hanuman Chalisa at a temple in Delhi and called Uddhav Thackeray the "biggest danger" looming over Maharashtra. She was dressed in a saffron sari and was accompanied by her lawmaker husband Ravi Rana and scores of supporters.

The independent Lok Sabha member from Amravati walked on foot from her North Avenue residence in the national capital to the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place to offer prayers.

"Uddhav Thackeray is the biggest danger looming over Maharashtra. I have come to offer prayers to rid Maharashtra of this danger," Navneet told the PTI news agency outside the temple.

The Rana couple, who was arrested last month on sedition charges after a call for reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Mumbai and released on bail 12 days later, also performed aarti at the temple.

The temple visit, notably, came on a day when Thackeray is scheduled to address a massive rally in Mumbai.

Navneet Rana accused the Shiv Sena of abandoning the cause of Hindutva by joining hands with Congress and NCP to grab power in Maharashtra.

"Uddhav Thackeray has forgotten the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray. Balasaheb was the real torchbearer of Hindutva, these are duplicates," she said to questions on Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's remarks that the time had come to show the real style of Shiv Sena.

(With agency inputs)

