Uddhav Thackeray 'biggest danger' looming over Maharashtra, says Navneet Rana

New Delhi: Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana on Saturday (May 14, 2022) recited the Hanuman Chalisa at a temple in Delhi and called Uddhav Thackeray the "biggest danger" looming over Maharashtra. She was dressed in a saffron sari and was accompanied by her lawmaker husband Ravi Rana and scores of supporters.

The independent Lok Sabha member from Amravati walked on foot from her North Avenue residence in the national capital to the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place to offer prayers.

"Uddhav Thackeray is the biggest danger looming over Maharashtra. I have come to offer prayers to rid Maharashtra of this danger," Navneet told the PTI news agency outside the temple.

The Rana couple, who was arrested last month on sedition charges after a call for reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Mumbai and released on bail 12 days later, also performed aarti at the temple.

#WATCH | Amravati MP Navneet Rana recites Hanuman Chalisa at Hanuman Temple, CP in Delhi. Her husband & Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana also present with her. They were arrested in April and later released on bail over the row to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra CM's house. pic.twitter.com/9yQZHkqlMt — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

The temple visit, notably, came on a day when Thackeray is scheduled to address a massive rally in Mumbai.

Navneet Rana accused the Shiv Sena of abandoning the cause of Hindutva by joining hands with Congress and NCP to grab power in Maharashtra.

"Uddhav Thackeray has forgotten the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray. Balasaheb was the real torchbearer of Hindutva, these are duplicates," she said to questions on Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's remarks that the time had come to show the real style of Shiv Sena.

(With agency inputs)