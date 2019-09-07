Uddhav Thackeray lauds Modi's decisiveness, says 'time for Ram Mandir after Article 370 abrogation'

Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that he was proud of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government would now construct Ram temple in Ayodhya and bring uniform civil code.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the key BJP ally in Maharashtra said, “We had said before the elections that the Kashmir issue would be resolved. The opposition was saying we would not let it (Article 370) go. I am proud of you Modi ji.”

He said that Prime Minister Modi has given a decisive leadership to the country, adding that not just politics, but development was happening in the country.

Thackeray said that the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra would retain power in the state Assembly elections, slated to be held later in 2019. “We have to ensure development in Maharashtra…the NDA will form government in the state again,” said the Shiv Sena chief.

The Shiv Sena has always asserted for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. On repeated occasions, Thackeray has urged the government to act towards the construction of temple.

Thackeray had in June made a strong pitch for the construction of a grand temple, asking the BJP-led central government to bring an ordinance if required.

During a visit to Ayodhya, he had said, "Ram temple has to be constructed at the earliest. PM Modi has the courage and the Hindus of the whole world are with him...The government should bring an ordinance for construction of Ram temple and we will support it."

Maharashtra will be going to polls later this year and the Shiv Sena is likely to pursue the Ram Mandir issue.

The title suit over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site is being heard by the Supreme Court.