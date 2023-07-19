Uddhav Thackeray Meets Ex-Ally Ajit Pawar, Asks Him To 'Do Good Work' For Maharashtra

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday met his former ally and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for the first time after the NCP leader joined the Eknath Shinde government. Thackeray, a member of the state legislative council, attended the house proceedings for a brief period. It was also his first visit to the legislature after deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, his one-time party colleague, joined the Shinde-led rival Shiv Sena.

"I asked him to do good work for the state and people," Thackeray said after meeting Pawar, who is also the finance minister, at his office.

The former chief minister noted that he had worked with Pawar in his cabinet and knew his style of functioning. Pawar was Thackeray's deputy in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government.



cre Trending Stories

"I am confident that people of the state will get aid because he has the keys to the treasury," Thackeray added.

Earlier this month, Ajit Pawar and eight other Nationalist Congress Party MLAs joined the Shinde government, virtually splitting the party founded by Sharad Pawar.