trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637465
NewsIndia
UDDHAV THACKERAY

Uddhav Thackeray Meets Ex-Ally Ajit Pawar, Asks Him To 'Do Good Work' For Maharashtra

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that he had worked with Ajit Pawar, now Maharashtra's deputy CM, in his cabinet and knew his style of functioning.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 03:43 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Uddhav Thackeray Meets Ex-Ally Ajit Pawar, Asks Him To 'Do Good Work' For Maharashtra File Photo (PTI)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday met his former ally and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for the first time after the NCP leader joined the Eknath Shinde government. Thackeray, a member of the state legislative council, attended the house proceedings for a brief period. It was also his first visit to the legislature after deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, his one-time party colleague, joined the Shinde-led rival Shiv Sena.

"I asked him to do good work for the state and people," Thackeray said after meeting Pawar, who is also the finance minister, at his office.

The former chief minister noted that he had worked with Pawar in his cabinet and knew his style of functioning. Pawar was Thackeray's deputy in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

cre Trending Stories

"I am confident that people of the state will get aid because he has the keys to the treasury," Thackeray added.

Earlier this month, Ajit Pawar and eight other Nationalist Congress Party MLAs joined the Shinde government, virtually splitting the party founded by Sharad Pawar.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest