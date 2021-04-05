हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray no longer has moral responsibility to govern: BJP after Anil Deshmukh's resignation

After Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tendered his resignation on "moral grounds", BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad trained his guns at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying he had lost moral responsibility to govern. 

New Delhi: After Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tendered his resignation on "moral grounds", BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad trained his guns at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying he had lost moral responsibility to govern. 

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, the leader said, "I find it interesting that Anil Deshmukh has taken moral responsibility. Deshmukh in his letter said that he is giving his resignation on moral grounds. How about the responsibility of CM? Where is your morality? Uddhav Thackeray has forfeited the moral responsibility to govern," Prasad was quoted as saying by ANI.

Further, the minister questioned that Deshmukh had resigned but where is the CM's morality.

He targeted the Shiv Sena leader over the silence of the alleged allegations of corruption against Anil Deshmukh. "The consistent conspicuous silence of Uddhav Thackeray is raising a lot of questions into the matter," he said.

Deshmukh found himself embroiled in a major controversy after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled corruption charges against him. The NCP leader tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.

The developments come after Bombay High Court ordered the CBI to start a preliminary inquiry into the corruption allegations. The court also directed the agency to register an FIR if any cognizable offence is found.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uddhav ThackerayBJPAnil Deshmukh
Next
Story

BSEB Class 10 Results 2021: Boys outshine girls in Bihar Board exams, check pass percentage here

Must Watch

PT7M46S

Bollywood Breaking: Karan Johar's video on Kangana's song goes viral