Uddhav Thackeray no longer has moral responsibility to govern: BJP after Anil Deshmukh's resignation

New Delhi: After Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tendered his resignation on "moral grounds", BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad trained his guns at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying he had lost moral responsibility to govern.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, the leader said, "I find it interesting that Anil Deshmukh has taken moral responsibility. Deshmukh in his letter said that he is giving his resignation on moral grounds. How about the responsibility of CM? Where is your morality? Uddhav Thackeray has forfeited the moral responsibility to govern," Prasad was quoted as saying by ANI.

Further, the minister questioned that Deshmukh had resigned but where is the CM's morality.

He targeted the Shiv Sena leader over the silence of the alleged allegations of corruption against Anil Deshmukh. "The consistent conspicuous silence of Uddhav Thackeray is raising a lot of questions into the matter," he said.

Deshmukh found himself embroiled in a major controversy after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled corruption charges against him. The NCP leader tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.

The developments come after Bombay High Court ordered the CBI to start a preliminary inquiry into the corruption allegations. The court also directed the agency to register an FIR if any cognizable offence is found.