New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Maharashtra lost a sensitive and cultured Chief Minister after Uddhav Thackeray quit the post in a live video. Taking to Twitter, Raut said, “Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned very politely. We have lost a sensitive and cultured Chief Minister. History is witness that cheating doesn't end well. Thackeray wins.” The Rajya Sabha MP added that this is the “beginning of a grand victory” for Shiv Sena. “Will get beaten, go to jail, but will keep Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena burning!” he said.

BJP took a swipe at Shiv Sena, calling Thackeray stepping down from the CM post “karma”. "Karma does not spare anyone," BJP general secretary C T Ravi was quoted as saying by PTI.

BJP's IT department in-charge Amit Malviya took a potshot at the Shiv Sena chief saying Balasaheb Thackeray’s son could not even control his own party. "Balasaheb Thackeray was a man who could control governments, despite not being in power. On the other hand, his son couldn't even control his party, despite being in power. What a fall from grace," Malviya tweeted.

Uddhav Thackeray tendered his resignation as the Maharashtra CM after the Supreme Court allowed a floor test, saying he is not interested "in playing the numbers' game". He also quit the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) post. "I had come (to power) in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM and as an MLC," the Shiv Sena chief said.

Thackeray’s resignation has cleared the way for the BJP to form the next government and Devendra Fadnavis to become the next Maharashtra CM with the support of Shive Sena rebels led by Eknath Shinde and several Independents.

