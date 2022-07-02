NewsIndia
UDDHAV THACKERAY VS EKNATH SHINDE

Uddhav Thackeray sacks Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as `Shiv Sena leader'

The letter is dated June 30, the day Eknath Shinde took oath as chief minister with the support of the BJP after he and majority of Sena MLAs rebelled against Thackeray. Thackeray stepped down as Chief Minister on June 29.

Last Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 12:36 AM IST
  • Uddhav Thackeray sacks Eknath Shinde as `Shiv Sena leader'
  • Thackeray accuses Shinde of "indulging in anti-party activities"
  • Shinde was sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister a day earlier

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday removed Eknath Shinde from the post of `Shiv Sena leader'. In a letter to Shinde, who was sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister a day earlier, Thackeray accused him of "indulging in anti-party activities".

"Shinde has also voluntarily given up the membership of the party, therefore "in exercise of powers vested in me as Shiv Sena party president, I remove you from the post of Shiv Sena leader in the party organisation," said the letter.

The letter is dated June 30, the day Shinde took oath as chief minister with the support of the BJP after he and majority of Sena MLAs rebelled against Thackeray. Thackeray stepped down as Chief Minister on June 29.

uddhav thackeray vs eknath shindeSena vs SenaShiv Sena internal tussleUddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena

