Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP, says lies are not part of Hindutva

Mumbai: Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs on Tuesday (November 26) evening passed a unanimous resolution to elect Uddhav Thackeray as the leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'.

The Shiv Sena chief, who sought blessings of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, said "I accept the responsibility given by all of you. I'm not alone but you all are CM with me. What has happened today is the actual democracy. Together we will wipe off the tears of farmers in the state."

Extending thanks to the MLAs for their support, Uddhav Thackeray said, "I had never dreamed of leading the state. I would like to thank Sonia Gandhi and others. We are giving a new direction to the country by keeping faith in each other."

Replying to Devendra Fadnavis's statement on Shiv Sena, he said, "Devendra Fadnavis said that we never proposed the 50:50 formula and we are bowing down to Sonia Gandhi, but I will like to tell him that we are not bowing down but coming together. We have not been taught to lie."

Uddhav also slammed BJP and said that the party is selfish and tries to use Shiv Sena for its benefits.

Talking about farmers in Maharashtra, he said, "How can they forget the condition of farmers in the state. We will wipe off the tears of farmers and work towards the progress of the state."

Uddhav marked today's event as an example of real democracy and said, "I'm ready to answer all questions raised by Devendra Fadnavis. I am not scared of anything. Lies are not part of Hindutva."

Uddhav, who will take oath as Maharashtra CM at Shivaji Park on December 1, said that they will be inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for the swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier in the evening, the MLAs along with the top brass of all the three parties (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress) gathered at Trident hotel, Mumbai to decide over the party leader.

Meanwhile, pro-tem speaker Kalidas Kolambkar has called for an assembly session at 8 am on Wednesday (November 27) as the newly elected MLAs will take oath on the floor of the House.

