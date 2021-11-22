Uddhav Thackeray stable after spine surgery, undergoing physiotherapy

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had a successful spine surgery earlier this month and is currently undergoing physiotherapy at the HN Reliance Hospital, his office informed on Monday. (November 22)

The Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that the leader is stable and has responded well to the treatment.

The CM has undergone successful spine surgery and is undergoing physiotherapy at the HN Reliance Hospital. He is presently very stable and will be discharged in due course of time," the CMO said in a statement.

Thackeray, who was seen attending an event earlier this month wearing a cervical collar, on November 10 on the advice of doctors after his neck pain aggravated. He underwent the surgery on November 12.

According to media reports, the operation on the chief minister was conducted by Dr Ajit Desai and Dr Shekhar Bhojraj of Reliance Hospital. Dr Ajit Desai is a cardiologist by profession and Dr Shekhar Bhojraj is a spine surgeon.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that he spoke to Rashmi Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray’s to inquire about his health and wished him a speedy recovery.

