Uddhav Thackeray's Ayodhya visit was tentative, says Sanjay Raut

As Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's Ayodhya visit was cancelled on Monday (November 18) due to security reasons, party's Rajya Sabha MP said the Uddhav Thackeray's Ayodhya visit was tentative.

Uddhav Thackeray has decided to visit Ayodhya on November 24 in the wake of the recent Supreme Court verdict in Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid case. Since the security around the premises is very sensitive, the agencies have not permitted political parties to visit the holy temple town.

Since the government formation in Mahrashtra is also being extended, the Sena chief has shifted his scheduled visit to Ayodhya beyong November 24.

Sanjay Raut, however, in Rajya Sabha today paid tributed to former union finance minister Arun Jaitley saying his demise is a loss to the nation but it is also a big loss to Shiv Sena. "I pay my tribute to him on behalf of my Uddhav ji and my party," he added.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leaders held protest near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Parliament premises, demanding to declare unseasonal rains in Maharashtra as natural calamity.