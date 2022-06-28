Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today wrote a letter to rebel MLAs and asked them to speak to him. "Many of you are in touch with us...Let's talk, we'll find a way," Uddhav Thackeray said in the letter.

"It is not too late. I appeal to you to return and sit with me and remove the confusion (created by your actions) among Shiv Sainiks and the public," a statement by Thackeray's aide quoted him as saying.

"If you return and face me, some way could be found. As party president and family head, I still care for you," he said. Thackeray's statement comes in the backdrop of rebel goup leader Eknath Shinde daring the party to disclose the names of some of the MLAs camping in Guwahati who were reportedly in touch with the party leadership.