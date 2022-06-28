NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA POLITICAL CRISIS

Uddhav Thackeray's BIG MESSAGE to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs: 'Return to Mumbai, talk to me'

"It is not too late. I appeal to you to return and sit with me and remove the confusion (created by your actions) among Shiv Sainiks and the public," a statement by Uddhav Thackeray's aide quoted him as saying.

Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 04:22 PM IST

Trending Photos

Uddhav Thackeray's BIG MESSAGE to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs: 'Return to Mumbai, talk to me'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today wrote a letter to rebel MLAs and asked them to speak to him.  "Many of you are in touch with us...Let's talk, we'll find a way," Uddhav Thackeray said in the letter.

"It is not too late. I appeal to you to return and sit with me and remove the confusion (created by your actions) among Shiv Sainiks and the public," a statement by Thackeray's aide quoted him as saying.

"If you return and face me, some way could be found. As party president and family head, I still care for you," he said. Thackeray's statement comes in the backdrop of rebel goup leader Eknath Shinde daring the party to disclose the names of some of the MLAs camping in Guwahati who were reportedly in touch with the party leadership.

 

Maharashtra political crisisUddhav ThackerayShiv SenaShiv Sena Uddhav ThackerayShiv Sena rebel MLAsEknath Shinde

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri
DNA Video
DNA: Wheat Export -- America is distributing arms while India is providing grains
DNA Video
DNA: American President Joe Biden excited to greet PM Modi
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lakhs of people helpless due to floods in Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 27, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi