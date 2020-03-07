हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uddhav Thackrey marks 100 days in office by visiting Ayodhya, to offer prayers at Ram Temple

Uddhav Thackrey's two important programmes have been cancelled which also includes his participation in the 'Saryu Aarti' ritual as Ministry of Health had issued an advisory to avoid all kinds of public gatherings

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@UddhavThackrey

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey reached Ayodhya on Saturday (March 7, 2020) along with wife Rashmi Thackrey and son Aditya Thackrey to commemorate 100 days in office. Thackrey is scheduled to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to offer prayer at around 4.30 pm.

Meanwhile, Thackrey's two important programmes have been cancelled which also includes his participation in the 'Saryu Aarti' ritual as Ministry of Health had issued advisory to avoid all kinds of public gatherings. 

Uddhav received grand welcome on his arrival to the holy place and he also shared the picture of the same in his official Twitter handle. 

Uddhav Thackrey will also give contribution for the construction of temple to the Ram Janmbhomi Trust.

After completion of his Ayodhya visit, Uddhav will leave for Lucknow on Sunday were he will also address a press conference. 

Prior to Uddhav's arrival several Ministers and leaders of Shiv Sena have already arrived Ayodhya to join him in the Temple visit.  

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanajy Raut had applead to all the leaders to visit Ayodhya saying that every body should come here and offer their prayers to Lord Ram.

Launching a veiled attack on its erstwhile ally BJP, an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' also said that Lord Ram and Hindutva is not the sole property of any single political party. 

The Sena also said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government-which also comprises the NCP and the Congress-- has completed 100 days, much to the chagrin of those who were claiming that the new dispensation will not survive more than 100 hours.

