UGC warns students against admission in educational institutions in PoK

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued advisory cautioning students from taking admission in unapproved educational institutions situated in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). In a circular issued on May 8, the UGC asserted that the educational institutions including universities, medical colleges, technical institutions and other educational institutions situated in PoJK are neither established by the India Government nor recognized by the Statutory Authorities like UGC, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Medical Council of India (MCI) etc.

Therefore, the students have been cautioned against taking admission in any institution in any territory under the illegal occupation of Pakistan including the PoK and Gilgit Baltistan, which are currently not recognized in India.

"The MHRD letter dated 26th April 2019 on the subject refers. Since Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) is an integral part of the Union of India and the educational institutions including universities, medical colleges, technical institutions and other educational institutions situated in PoJK are neither established by Government of India nor recognized by Statutory Authorities such as University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Medical Council of India (MCI) etc. Therefore, students are cautioned/ advised against taking admission in any college/university/ technical institution in any territory under illegal occupation of Pakistan including the so-called AJK and Gilgit Baltistan which are currently not recognized in India," read the circular.

Reacting to the advisory, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Mirwaiz Mohammad Umar Farooq condemned the government’s directive and called it unfortunate politicisation of education which violates the fundamental right of students to seek education anywhere on the globe. He added that it has put the career of those studying there in jeopardy and uncertainty.

"Kashmiri students like students worldwide have every right to study anywhere they choose and barring them from seeking admission in educational institutions of Pakistan administered Kashmir which is part of entire J&K of which they are state subjects, makes no sense. After the suspension of cross LoC trade that has greatly affected the traders and those associated with it and the economy, this is another regressive move adversely affecting the students of the state this time," wrote Farooq in a Facebook post.

He urged "those in power not to play politics with the career of Kashmiri students and take back this unreasonable diktat".