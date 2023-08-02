trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643835
NewsIndia
FAKE UNIVERSITIES

UGC Declares 20 Universities As 'Fake', Maximum 8 In Delhi; Check Full List

Fake Universities: The UGC has released the list of 20 fake universities which are not empowered to confer any degree.

Last Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 10:08 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

UGC Declares 20 Universities As 'Fake', Maximum 8 In Delhi; Check Full List

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday declared 20 universities as "fake" and not empowered to confer any degree with Delhi having eight such institutions, the highest.

"It has come to the notice of the UGC that a number of institutions are offering degrees in contrary to the provisions of the UGC Act. Degrees awarded by such universities shall neither be recognised nor valid for higher education or employment purpose. These universities are not empowered to confer any degree," UGC secretary Manish Joshi said.

These universities are "fake", he said while releasing a list of these institutions. Delhi has eight "fake" universities -- All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences; Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj; United Nations University; Vocational University; ADR-Centric Juridical University; Indian Institution of Science and Engineering; Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment; and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), according to the UGC.

Uttar Pradesh has four such universities - Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith; National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy; Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open university); and Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad.

Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have two such universities each. These are Christ New Testament Deemed University and Bible Open University of India in Andhra Pradesh, and Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine and Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research in West Bengal.

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society (Karnataka), St John's University (Kerala), Raja Arabic University (Maharashtra) and Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education (Puducherry) are also on the list.

List of fake universities released by the UGC

Delhi

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Office Kh. No. 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, Near BDO Office, Alipur

Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj

United Nations University, Delhi

Vocational University, Delhi

ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, Delhi

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini

Uttar Pradesh

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech inn, Thakurpurkur

Andhra Pradesh

Christ New Testament Deemed University, #32-32-2003, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002 and another address of Christ New Testament Deemed University, Fit No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur

Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam

Karnataka

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum

Kerala

St. John’s University, Kishanattam

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

Puducherry

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road
 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train