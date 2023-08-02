UGC Declares 20 Universities As 'Fake', Maximum 8 In Delhi; Check Full List

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday declared 20 universities as "fake" and not empowered to confer any degree with Delhi having eight such institutions, the highest.

"It has come to the notice of the UGC that a number of institutions are offering degrees in contrary to the provisions of the UGC Act. Degrees awarded by such universities shall neither be recognised nor valid for higher education or employment purpose. These universities are not empowered to confer any degree," UGC secretary Manish Joshi said.

These universities are "fake", he said while releasing a list of these institutions. Delhi has eight "fake" universities -- All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences; Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj; United Nations University; Vocational University; ADR-Centric Juridical University; Indian Institution of Science and Engineering; Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment; and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), according to the UGC.



Uttar Pradesh has four such universities - Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith; National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy; Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open university); and Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad.

Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have two such universities each. These are Christ New Testament Deemed University and Bible Open University of India in Andhra Pradesh, and Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine and Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research in West Bengal.

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society (Karnataka), St John's University (Kerala), Raja Arabic University (Maharashtra) and Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education (Puducherry) are also on the list.

List of fake universities released by the UGC

Delhi

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Office Kh. No. 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, Near BDO Office, Alipur

Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj

United Nations University, Delhi

Vocational University, Delhi

ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, Delhi

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini

Uttar Pradesh

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech inn, Thakurpurkur

Andhra Pradesh

Christ New Testament Deemed University, #32-32-2003, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002 and another address of Christ New Testament Deemed University, Fit No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur

Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam

Karnataka

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum

Kerala

St. John’s University, Kishanattam

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

Puducherry

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road

