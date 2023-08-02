UGC Declares 20 Universities As 'Fake', Maximum 8 In Delhi; Check Full List
Fake Universities: The UGC has released the list of 20 fake universities which are not empowered to confer any degree.
New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday declared 20 universities as "fake" and not empowered to confer any degree with Delhi having eight such institutions, the highest.
"It has come to the notice of the UGC that a number of institutions are offering degrees in contrary to the provisions of the UGC Act. Degrees awarded by such universities shall neither be recognised nor valid for higher education or employment purpose. These universities are not empowered to confer any degree," UGC secretary Manish Joshi said.
These universities are "fake", he said while releasing a list of these institutions. Delhi has eight "fake" universities -- All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences; Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj; United Nations University; Vocational University; ADR-Centric Juridical University; Indian Institution of Science and Engineering; Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment; and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), according to the UGC.
Uttar Pradesh has four such universities - Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith; National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy; Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open university); and Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad.
Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have two such universities each. These are Christ New Testament Deemed University and Bible Open University of India in Andhra Pradesh, and Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine and Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research in West Bengal.
Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society (Karnataka), St John's University (Kerala), Raja Arabic University (Maharashtra) and Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education (Puducherry) are also on the list.
Delhi
All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Office Kh. No. 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, Near BDO Office, Alipur
Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj
United Nations University, Delhi
Vocational University, Delhi
ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place
Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, Delhi
Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot
Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini
Uttar Pradesh
Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad
National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh
Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow
West Bengal
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata
Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech inn, Thakurpurkur
Andhra Pradesh
Christ New Testament Deemed University, #32-32-2003, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002 and another address of Christ New Testament Deemed University, Fit No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur
Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam
Karnataka
Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum
Kerala
St. John’s University, Kishanattam
Maharashtra
Raja Arabic University, Nagpur
Puducherry
Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road
