हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
University Grants Commission

UGC makes CA, CS, ICWA qualifications equivalent to postgraduate degrees

The Commission resolved a long-pending issue of parity between the three courses and other post-graduate courses.

UGC makes CA, CS, ICWA qualifications equivalent to postgraduate degrees
File photo

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission on Monday (March 15) passed an order stating that that the Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS), or Cost and Works Accountant (ICWA) qualifications will be treated as equivalent to postgraduate degrees.

The Commission resolved a long-pending issue of parity between the three courses and other post-graduate courses.

The move will enable those who have completed the three courses to pursue PhD in their respective disciplines.

"The UGC had received requests from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, to consider the qualification being awarded by them - CA, CS and ICWA, equivalent to post-graduation degrees," the UGC said in a statement.

"To consider this, a committee was constituted by the UGC. The commission, in its 550th meeting held on February 18, 2021, considered recommendation of the expert committee and resolved that CA, CS and ICWA qualification be considered equivalent to PG degrees," it added.

The ICSI in a tweet said that the decision will help leverage the CS profession across the globe.

"The University Grants Commission has resolved that CA Qualification will be treated equivalent to PG Degree based on requests submitted from @theicai.  This will not only help CA’s for pursuing higher studies but will also facilitate the mobility of Indian CAs globally," the ICAI tweeted.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
University Grants CommissionChartered AccountantCompany SecretaryUGC
Next
Story

Only 45 days are left for TMC, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

Must Watch

PT5M59S

Bollywood Breaking: Why Aamir Khan said goodbye to social media?