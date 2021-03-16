UGC makes CA, CS, ICWA qualifications equivalent to postgraduate degrees

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission on Monday (March 15) passed an order stating that that the Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS), or Cost and Works Accountant (ICWA) qualifications will be treated as equivalent to postgraduate degrees.

The Commission resolved a long-pending issue of parity between the three courses and other post-graduate courses.

The move will enable those who have completed the three courses to pursue PhD in their respective disciplines.

"The UGC had received requests from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, to consider the qualification being awarded by them - CA, CS and ICWA, equivalent to post-graduation degrees," the UGC said in a statement.

"To consider this, a committee was constituted by the UGC. The commission, in its 550th meeting held on February 18, 2021, considered recommendation of the expert committee and resolved that CA, CS and ICWA qualification be considered equivalent to PG degrees," it added.

The ICSI in a tweet said that the decision will help leverage the CS profession across the globe.

#UGC recognises #CompanySecretary Qualification as equivalent to PG Degree based on representations submitted by #ICSI. This will leverage the #CS Profession across the globe. #ICSI is thankful to #UGC for acceding to its request. pic.twitter.com/AXd8sWETEE — The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (@icsi_cs) March 15, 2021

"The University Grants Commission has resolved that CA Qualification will be treated equivalent to PG Degree based on requests submitted from @theicai. This will not only help CA’s for pursuing higher studies but will also facilitate the mobility of Indian CAs globally," the ICAI tweeted.