UGC NET 2019 results expected to be declared on July 15, check your result on ntanet.nic.in

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be declaring the UGC Net 2019 results on July 15, 2019, as per the official notification.

National Eligibility Test (NET) is being conducted by the examination conducting authority from June 20 to June 28 at different centres spread all over the country.

Candidates will be able to download their respective NET results from the official website of NTA after it is released on www.ntanet.nic.in. All the candidates are advised to track the official website for the latest updates regarding the UGC NET 2019.

The test consists of two papers which are to be attempted in a single three-hour session without any breaks in between. The questions appear in both Hindi and English languages which are compulsory to attempt and there is no negative marking.

NTA conducts the test for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Assistant Professor Both in Indian Universities and Colleges, on behalf of the UGC.

Before December 2018, the CBSE used to conduct the NET in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities all over the country.

Here are the steps to check your UGC Net result 2019:

1. Go to the official website of NTA, ntanet.nic.in

2. On the homepage, tap on the result link

3. You will be redirected to a new window

4. Enter the details to log in to the user portal

5. Tap on the View NET result 2019

6. The NTA UGC NET 2019 June results will be available on your computer screen

