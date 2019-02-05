हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UGC NET 2019

UGC-NET 2019 to be held in June, National Testing Agency (NTA) announces details on nta.ac.in

The computer-based test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will be conducted in a single three hour duration.

UGC-NET 2019 to be held in June, National Testing Agency (NTA) announces details on nta.ac.in

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC ) National Eligibility Test (NET) for the selection of Assistant Professor and for Junior Research Fellowship will be held June 2019. The NET 2019 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). 

Announcing the details of the exam, the NTA on its official website nta.ac.in said that the registration will be open between 1 - 30 March 2019. The admit cards will be available for download on 15 May. The exam will be held on 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 June 2019. The results are likely to be announced by 9 July. 

The computer-based test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will be conducted in a single three hour duration.

The UGC-NET, June 2019 will be based on the new Syllabi which can be accessed on the official website UGC-NET.

The NET is conducted on behalf of the UGC to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals ‘only for Assistant Professor’ or ‘for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ in Indian universities and colleges. Till recently, the CBSE conducted the UGC-NET in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities spread across the country. However, from December 2018 onwards, the UGC-NET will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The award of ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Eligibility for Assistant Professor both’ or ‘Eligibility for Assistant Professor only’ depends on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of UGC-NET in aggregate. However, the candidates qualifying for ‘Assistant Professor only’ are not to be considered for award of JRF. Additionally, candidates who qualify the Test for eligibility for Assistant Professor are governed by the rules and regulations for recruitment of Assistant Professor of the concerned universities/colleges/state governments, as the case may be.

Candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC in Humanities (including languages) and Social Science, Computer Science & Applications, Electronic Science etc. are eligible for this Test.

The Other Backward Classes(OBC) belonging to non-creamy layer/Scheduled Caste(SC)/Scheduled Tribe(ST)/ persons with disability(PwD) category candidates who have secured at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in Master s degree or equivalent examination are eligible for this Test.

Tags:
UGC NET 2019National Testing AgencyNTAnta.ac.inUGC
Next
Story

Mamata Banerjee-CBI face-off 'orchestrated': Shiv Sena attacks Centre

Must Watch

PT3M

Vijay Mallya Extradition: All you need to know

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close