UGC NET 2021- Correction window opens on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check BIG update

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday (September 7) activated the correction Window for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET 2021 December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. The candidates must note that the last date to complete the correction process is September 12, 2021 till 11:50 pm. Those who have registered for UGC NET can edit their information on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Here are steps to make changes in the online application form:

- Visit the official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

- Click on ‘Correction window for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles”.

-Enter application number, password and security pin to log in.

- Edit the information and click on submit.

- Take a print of the edited application form for future reference.

It is important to note that this is the final chance for those candidates who have mistakenly filled wrong data in the application form. UGC NET 2021 exam for both the cycles are scheduled to be held from October 6 to 8, 2021 and October 17 to 19, 2021 respectively.

Here are some of the important details:

* The exam would be conducted for 81 subjects in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

* Information such as name, contact details, address, category, choice of exam cities, etc., as final after the closure of UGC NET 2021 correction window.

* Candidates are advised to exercise utmost caution for filling up correct details.

* Any applications sent for corrections through the post, fax or by hand will not be entertained

* In case of any discrepancies, candidates must reach out to NTA helpline number between 09:30 am and 5:30 pm.

* NTA will not consider any request for change in details after the UGC NET 2021 correction window closure.