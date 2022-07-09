UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the 2 examinations of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) which were scheduled to be conducted today, July 9, 2022. The NTA has postponed the Examination for Telugu and Marathi of the merged cycle of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022. The news exam dates will be announced soon at the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

"The Government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have their own examinations scheduled on that day. Thus due to Administrative / Logistics reasons the examinations in the said subjects as mentioned below are being postponed until further notice," NTA stated in the official notification.

UGC NET 2022: Official Notice

The NTA has already released the admit cards for the GC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles and and has advised the students to visit the official wevsite- ugcnet.nta.nic.in regularly for the latest updates about the examination.

