UGC NET 2022: Advance city intimation slip for October 10 exam RELEASED at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Here’s how to download

UGC NET 2022: The UGC NET exam city slip 2022 can be downloaded from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in by candidates who plan to take the test. Candidates can access their UGC NET city intimation slip for 2022 by logging in using their application number and birthdate. The UGC NET exam city slip 2022 can be downloaded from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in by candidates who plan to take the test. Candidates can access their UGC NET city intimation slip for 2022 by logging in using their application number and birthdate.

UGC NET 2022 advance city intimation slip 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the UGC NET official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link to download the UGC NET 2022 city intimation slip available on the candidate's activity on the home page.

Now enter the login credentials, UGC NET application number and date of birth

Then, click on the submit button.

After logging in, UGC NET 2022 city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

“It is hereby informed that the advance intimation of centre city for the candidates of UGC NET examination is being displayed today, 04 October 2022, for History subject (Subject Code 06) scheduled to be held on 10 October 2022, Shift I and II,” NTA’s official notification said.