UGC NET 2022 Exam from TOMORROW- Check exam guidelines, pattern here

UGC NET 2022: University Grants Commission, UGC NET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held from tomorrow - September 20. National Testing Agency, NTA, will be conducting the it on different days at various exam centres in the country. The UGC NET 2022 exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in different shifts in various cities across the country. Candidates who are appearing for UGC NET 2022 exam must go through the exam day guidelines as shared below or on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the schedule, The Phase 2 UGC NET 2022 exam dates for December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) are September 20, 21, 22 & 23. The NTA had earlier announced the subject-wise UGC NET exam schedule and issued the UGC NET admit card 2022 on the official website. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the UGC NET 2022 admit card for the exam to be held on September 20, 21 & 22, for September 23 will be issued soon on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2022 exam pattern

As per the UGC NET exam pattern 2022, candidates have to appear for two papers Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both papers will be conducted in multiple-choice and there is no negative marking.

UGC NET 2022: Check exam day guidelines, dress code here

Candidates must carry admit cards along with any two government-issued photo ID cards for verification purposes.

Candidates must reach exam centres at least 30 minutes before the reporting time of the exam.

Candidates must note that UGC NET 2021 will be held in computer-based online mode.

Any kind of misbehaviour would lead to the debarment of the candidates from the examination.

Mobile phones, electronic calculators, or electronic gadgets are strictly not allowed inside the exam hall.

Candidates must have a black/ blue ballpoint pen to fill OMR sheet.