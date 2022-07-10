UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency will reschedule the examination of candidates impacted due to technical problems on 09 July 2022, Shift-1. In an official notice regarding the rescheduling of UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles, the NTA informed that at several centres the UGC NET exam on July 9 in shift 1 was impacted due to some technical error. "Due to technical issues the examination scheduled on 9 July 2022 Shift-1 could not be conducted at following Exam Centres in the country. The shift II went off smoothly," stated NTA giving the list of centres where Shift -1 of the UGC NET exam was hindered due to technical issues.

NTA has decided to reschedule the examination in such an instance. The revised date for the rescheduled Examination will be uploaded shortly along with the revised Admit Card for these candidates on the official website- nta.ac.in. The new date for the examination will be announced soon. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website ugcnet.nta.nic.in in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

Live TV