UGC NET 2022: NTA to DECLARE result TODAY at nta.ac.in- Steps to check scorecard here

UGC NET Result 2022 will be declared today on the official website, scroll down for the steps to check scorecard. NTA conducted Phase 4 of UGC NET 2022 exams on October 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2022. The provisional answer keys for the same have been released by the agency for candidates to download. 

UGC NET Result 2022: UGC chairman Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar on Friday (November 4) announced that the UGC NET Result 2022 will be declared today, November 5. UGC chairman on Twitter informed about the release of the UGC NET results and wrote, "UGC-NET results will be announced by National Teting Agency (NTA) on 5th November (Saturday)." Once released, UGC NET Result 2022 will be available on the official website- nta.ac.in. UGC Chairman announced the date for the UGC NET result however the timings for the release of the results were not confirmed.

The NTA has already released the final UGC NET answer keys 2022 in online mode on November 2, 2022. Candidates can download the UGC NET 2022 final answer key on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic. The UGC NET 2022 final answer key has been released for all the subjection and all the shifts.

Here's how to check UGC NET Results 2022

Go to the exam website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in or the result portal, ntaresults.nic.in.
On the home page, click on the link to view scorecards.
Enter the asked login details.
Submit and view your scores.
Take a printout of the result page for future use.

UGC NET Answer Key 2022 

NTA conducted Phase 4 of UGC NET 2022 exams on October 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2022. The provisional answer keys for the same have been released by the agency for candidates to download. The UGC National Eligibility Test, NET Exam was conducted by NTA in four phases. Phase 1 was held from July 9 to 12, 2022. Phase 2 was held from September 20 to 22, 2022. Phase 3 of the UGC NET 2022 exam was held from September 23, 2022 till October 1, 2022 and Phase 4 was held on October 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2022.

