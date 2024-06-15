UGC NET 2024 Exam Admit Cards Released, Check For Details

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET 2004 exam scheduled for June 18.

The exam, crucial for candidates aspiring for the Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor positions, or admission to Ph.D. programs, will be conducted in OMR (Pen and Paper) mode across 83 subjects.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website (https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/) using their application number and date of birth.

The NTA has advised all candidates to download their admit cards along with the undertaking from June 14 and review the instructions carefully.

In case of any difficulties in downloading the admit card or discrepancies in the details, candidates are encouraged to contact the NTA at 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

This announcement comes amid ongoing controversies surrounding the NEET exam.

Recently, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the NTA and the Centre regarding petitions that raised concerns about paper leaks and called for a CBI investigation into the NEET-UG 2024 exam held on May 5.

The court has asked the NTA to respond within two weeks, tagging these cases with similar petitions scheduled for a hearing on July 8.