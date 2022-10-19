UGC NET Answer Key 2022: Phase 1,2,3 exam Answer Key RELEASED at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Direct link to check here

UGC NET 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has published UGC NET 2022 provisional answer key for phase 1, 2 and 3 exams along with question papers and candidates' recorded responses on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA has prepared a provisional answer key; applicants are welcome to submit feedback before the final key is published. A contestant must pay a non-refundable fee of 200 for each question in order to contest the UGC NET provisional answer key. The window is open till October 20th. The UGC NET question papers for 2022 and recorded answers were also made available by NTA along with the answer key. Candidates have until October 20 to voice any objections to the preliminary UGC NET 2022 answer key (5 PM).

Candidates must pay a Rs 200 (non-refundable) challenging fee per question in order to contest the UGC NET 2023 answer key. Candidates can use a debit card, credit card, or net banking to pay the UGC NET 2022 answer key challenge charge.

UGC NET answer key 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates UGC NET answer key 2022 released date October 18, 2022 UGC NET 2022 answer key challenging facility dates October 18 to 20, 2022 (Upto 5 PM) Last date to pay the challenging fee October 20, 2022

UGC NET Answer Key 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the NTA UGC NET official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click the link that reads “Display of question paper and answer key challenge” on the “Candidates activities” section on the home page.

Next, select any one log-in option.

Enter the UGC NET login credentials, application number and date of birth or password.

Click on the 'Submit' button.

The NTA UGC NET 2022 answer keys and question paper will be displayed on the screen.

Now, click on the 'View answer key and challenge' button.

Submit the necessary details and pay the required fee.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

It stated that challenges to the UGC NET 2022 answer keys could only be submitted online and that none would be considered without payment of the processing fee. On the official website, the NTA will soon publish the UGC NET answer key 2022, question paper, and response sheet for the Phase 4 exam.