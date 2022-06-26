UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday (June 25) released the exam schedule for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles. The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar also took on Twitter to inform the aspirants about the UGC NET exam. The exams for merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022 will be conducted on 08, 09, 11, 12 July and 12, 13, 14 August 2022. Once released, students can download the complete schedule for the same from the official website--nta.ac.in.

The dates for the conduct of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles are 08, 09, 11, 12 July 2022 and 12, 13, 14 August 2022. The detailed date sheet will be uploaded soon on https://t.co/cUvZGrYigp and https://ugcnet.nta.nic

Best wishes to all the applicants. pic.twitter.com/wAcW62NLKf June 25, 2022

UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycles are being held together as the December 2021 cycle was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country. Keeping in mind the effect on candidates and to make the exam cycles more consistent, the NTA decided to combine the December 2021 and June 2022 cycles.

It is pertinent to note that UGC had also decided to extend the validity of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) award letter for a year. The decision was announced in March his year and was taken in light of the challenges that scholars had to face amid the coronavirus outbreak. Also, the e-certificate for assistant professors has lifetime validity.

Live TV