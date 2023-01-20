UGC NET December 2022: Last date to make corrections in application form TODAY at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Steps to edit here

UGC NET December 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA will close the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December form correction window today, January 20. Candidates who have already registered for the UGC NET December session exam can make changes to their application form using the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. On January 18, the NTA began the UGC NET form revision window. Candidates may make changes to their name, contact information, address information, category, PwD status, educational qualification information, date of birth, exam city preference, and so on.

Candidates are advised to make any necessary changes in such details before the deadline. The testing agency will not consider any requests for revisions to the UGC NET application form after the correction period has ended or via any method other than online.

UGC NET December 2022: Steps to edit application form here

Visit the UGC NET official website-- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the “UGC NET December 2022 correction window” link.

Enter your application number and password and submit the details

On the next window, read all the instructions and click on the “I Agree” checkbox.

Next, click on the “Proceed to application form” link and the application form will display.

Make necessary changes in the NET form and review the corrections made.

Click on the “Final Submit” button and download the confirmation page.

Take a printout of the revised UGC NET application form for further reference.

