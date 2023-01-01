topStoriesenglish
UGC NET December 2022 registration process underway at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link to apply here

The NTA will conduct the UGC NET 2022 December exam from February 21 to March 10, 2023, candidates can fill out the application form on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to apply.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 11:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

UGC NET December 2022: NTA has commenced the application process for the UGC NET 2022 December session examination. Interested and eligible candidates can fill the UGC NET 2022 application form on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check UGC NET 2022 exam dates, direct link to apply and more below

UGC NET 2022 December Exam: Important dates

  • Commencement of application form: December 28, 2022
  • Last date to apply for UGC NET: Jan 18, 2023
  • Correction Window:  Jan 19 and Jan 20, 2023 
  • UGC NET 2022 Exam Date: From February 21 to March 10, 2023
  • UGC NET Advance exam city intimation slip 2022: First week of Feb
  • UGC NET Admit Card 2022: Second week of Feb

UGC NET 2022 Application fee

  • General/ Unreserved: Rs. 1100/-
  • General-EWS/OBC-NCL: Rs. 550/-
  • SC/ST/PwD/ Third gender: Rs. 275/-

Here's how to apply for UGC NET 2022 December Exam

  • Visit the official website of UGC NET- ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • On the home page click on - "UGC NET December 2022 application form" link
  • Register and log in with system generated application number and password
  • Fill in the required details and upload the documents
  • Pay the application fee and submit the UGC NET 2022 application form
  • Download the application form and take a printout

UGC NET 2022 December- Direct Link to apply

In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for UGC NET December 2022, he/she may contact on 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

 

