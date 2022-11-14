UGC writes to VCs of Universities and Principals of colleges to adopt ‘professors of practice’ guidelines

The University Grants Commission (UGC) requested on Monday that all higher education institutions in the nation take the required steps to hire professionals and industry leaders as "professors of practise" at their individual schools. The draught criteria for hiring "professors of practise" in universities and colleges were approved by the agency overseeing higher education in August. The guidelines state that distinguished experts who have made significant contributions to their professions in a variety of fields, such as engineering, science, and technology, entrepreneurship, business, social sciences, media, literature, fine arts, civil services, armed forces, legal profession, and public administration, among others, are eligible to be employed as "professors of practise."

As per the latest tweet by ANI, “UGC writes to VCs of Universities and Principals of all colleges, the guidelines for engaging Professor of Practice in Universities and Colleges”. According to the guidelines, a "professor of practise" may serve at a given institution for a maximum of three years, with the possibility of an additional year in extraordinary circumstances. Under no circumstances may the total length of service exceed four years

UGC writes to VCs of Universities and Principals of all colleges, the guidelines for engaging Professor of Practice in Universities and Colleges. — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2022

"These experts will be employed for a set time that can be extended by an additional year and has a maximum tenure of three years. The recommendations stated that the number of these experts in a given institute should never go above 10% of the authorised positions," as per the guidelines.